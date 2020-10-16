Dr. James G. Place, II
Knoxville - On October 16, 2020, a peaceful, fall day, Dr. James Gilbert Place II, passed away surrounded by his loving family and friends, ending an active life full of accomplishments and love for his fellow man and his family. This beloved man had many names: Dr. Place, Jim, Jimmy, Son, Brother, Husband, Dad, Grandpa, and Friend - all uttered with Love. Revelation 21:4 says, "He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away." Dr. Place was a member of Union Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 400 Everett Road, Knoxville, TN 37934.
Jim was born to Vernon Leroy Place and Lucille Cutliph Place on November 5, 1944 at the U.S. Navy Hospital in Portsmouth, Virginia where his father was stationed. Returning to the family home in Memphis, TN, Dr. Place graduated from high school at Memphis University School (1962), then from colleges, Southwestern University (Rhodes College) (1966), and University of Tennessee, Memphis, College of Medicine (1969). He was active in Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity while obtaining his degree in Biology at Southwestern and was awarded his medical license in the State of Tennessee in March 1970, beginning a long, rewarding and stellar career in Radiology. After completing a rotating internship at Baylor University Medical Center, Dr. Place was commissioned as a First Lieutenant in the U. S. Army Reserves where he served with distinction until 1979. From 1971-1974, Dr. Place served a residency at City of Memphis Hospital (now Regional One Health Medical Center), The University of Tennessee Memphis, College of Medicine, Department of Radiology. Further, during the years 1972-1973, he served as a resident in Radiology at the Veteran's Administration Hospital. Dr. Place added a medical license endorsement in North Carolina in 1974 and later, in 1981 moved to Knoxville, TN to work as a Radiologist at Parkwest Hospital where he became Chief of Radiology in 1985 - a position he held until 1996. In 1996, he joined Vista Radiology, P.C. where he rotated hospitals which included Parkwest Hospital and Roane Medical Center until retirement in 2007.
Dr. Place distinguished himself throughout his storied career. He was certified by the American Board of Radiology in Diagnostic Radiology (1982), a member of the American College of Radiology and The Radiology Society of North America, full partner in Knoxville Radiology Group, Chief of Radiology - Parkwest Hospital 1985-1996, and honored with the Golden Graduate Award from the University of Tennessee College of Medicine, Memphis in 2017.
In August 23, 1973, Dr. Place married his love, Judy Ann Meeks in Montgomery County, Mississippi, and they had a long and happy marriage, raising two wonderful children: a son, James Gilbert Place III and a daughter, Charmian Cutliph Place II. The family was very active and loved to travel, including numerous trips with friends and family to various National Parks as well as Moab, Utah. Memorable scuba diving trips in the Caribbean, and a family vacation in Switzerland with his sister Charmian I and family were examples of Dr. Place's planning of events for his family. In the 1990's, Jim and Judy loved planning their "dream" home and making it a reality for their family gatherings. Jim's love for all things UT basketball and football left lasting memories of seasons of games together. Jim was a devoted fan of Peyton Manning and in 2007 his children gifted him with a personalized brick on the Colts Walk of Fame at Lucas Oil Stadium. After retirement in 2007 Jim visited many places with family and friends throughout the United States, as well as many countries including Egypt, Greece, Turkey, Italy, Ireland, England, France, and a river cruise through Germany, Austria and Hungary. Dr. Place visited The Holy Land in 2012 where he was rebaptised in the Jordan River. Lastly, on a wonderful and fun trip to Cabo, Mexico, Jim was able to share his love of bird watching with Jewel, Charmian and Adrienne.
Dr. Place was preceded in death by his devoted wife of 32 years, Judy Meeks Place, grandparents, James Gilbert Place I and Leona Carroll Place of Arkansas as well as Henry Clay Cutliph II and Mary Higgins Cutliph of Missouri. Parents Vernon Leroy Place and Lucille Cutliph Place of Memphis, great-nephew Jerry Douglas Welch III (Trey), and his best friend John Greer of North Carolina.
He is survived by his son, James Gilbert Place III (Gib) and daughter, Charmian Cutliph Place II and her wife Adrienne Duncan Place along with his pride and joy, grandson Corbin Duncan Place. Sisters, Charmian Place Cooper and husband Ken of Connecticut, Terry Place of Memphis; Brother-in-law and friend Francis Meeks; Niece, Charmian Cooper Gartland and husband Peter, along with great-nephew Grayson Gartland of New York; Niece, Lena Meeks of Knoxville and nephews, Dylan Meeks of California, and Mason Meeks of Mississippi; Daughter-in-law's family, Bob, Margaret, Amy, Megan and Lexi Duncan; Family friends, Sherry Schoenfeld and very special friend Jewel Stallions; Along with many other friends, colleagues, and extended family.
Special thanks to Mary Nell DeWine, Covenent Hospice, Kelsey Dennis, Tiffany McCoy, and Christina Stubblefield for their care and attention that allowed Jim to be home with his family for his final weeks. And a very special thanks to Paul Wilson and the entire DeWine family.
Although the last years have been challenging for our father, 2 Timothy 4:7-8 comforts us, "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Henceforth there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, will award to me on that Day, and not only to me but also to all who have loved his appearing."
The family will receive friends Monday, October 19 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Union Cumberland Presbyterian Church with a Celebration of Life to follow at the church with Rev. Leonard Turner officiating. Interment will take place on Tuesday, October 20 at 11am at the Union Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 local guidelines, social distancing and masks will be asked of all in attendance.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Arnstein Jewish Community Center Preschool, 6800 Deane Hill Drive, Knoxville, TN 37919. Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel, 11915 Kingston Pike is serving the Place family. www.clickfh.com
Dr. Place's Service will be streamed online at Union Cumberland Presbyterian Church's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Union-Cumberland-Presbyterian-Church-463250605516/videos/?ref=page_internal&path=%2FUnion-Cumberland-Presbyterian-Church-463250605516%2Fvideos%2F