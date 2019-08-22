|
James Galloway
Knoxville - James "Jim" Marvin Galloway, 92, went to meet with his glorious Savior on August 20. He was a Christian, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, a veteran of WWII and Korean War, poet, writer, humorist and friend to all. He was born in Lynch, KY, July 26, 1927.
He was preceded in death by his parents: William L. "Chief" Galloway and Alta Miller Galloway; wife of 37 years, Gail Conrad Galloway; and son, Samuel Perry Galloway;
He is survived by brother, William Galloway, Knoxville; sons, Brian Waldschlager (Stephanie) Knoxville; Paul Waldschlager (Kristi), Knoxville; Jason Galloway, Knoxville; daughter, Dr. Michelle Galloway Burke (Chris), Smyrna, TN. Grandchildren: Meghan, Isaac, Jacob, Rowan, Kierra, Aidan, Meghan, Catherine, Jennifer, Patrick, Cathy, Josh; Great-grandchildren: Reaves
A sharp-dressed man, humorist, world traveler and lover of mankind; He was a veteran of two wars: WWII U.S. Coast Guard and served in the Korean War as the U.S. Army; Purple heart and Bronze star recipient; Recipient of Purple Heart; Bronze Star; Received two Presidential citations, one from President Harry S. Truman and a citation from the President of South Korea.
Over 40 years as an employee of ORNL and owner of Galloway's Lakeside Properties as owner of acreage within 3 states and 7 counties; Developer and architect of Miracle Muscle Management system known world-wide for its healthy benefit; Probably the most solid 92-year old in the world - solid as a rock ; a published author of over 400 poems and a recipient of two Editor's Choice Awards; Never met a stranger and thought by many to be known as a true Southern Gentleman;
The family will receive friends at Grace Baptist Church Thursday, August 22, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. followed by graveside service Friday, August 23, at 1 p.m., at Sherwood Memorial Gardens with Military Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cross Ministries, Box 7344, Knoxville, TN 37921 or Grace Baptist Church.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 22, 2019