Services
Berry Highland West
9913 SHERRILL BLVD
Knoxville, TN 37932
(865) 693-9547
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Berry Highland West Funeral Home
9913 Sherrill Blvd.
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Berry Highland West Funeral Home
9913 Sherrill Blvd.
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Maryville Baptist Tabernacle Cemetery
James Goin Obituary
James Goin

Louisville - James Edward "Ed" Goin, age 81 of Louisville, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord July 9, 2019. He was a member of Maryville Baptist Tabernacle. He loved his church, his children and grandchildren, fishing, southern gospel music, gardening and walking the mall. He was preceded in death by his wife Juanita; his brother, Kenneth Goins, and his stepdaughter; Angie Gieblestein. He is survived by his, sons, Jeff and Melissa Goin, Greg and Martha Goin, Mike and Patti Goin; stepson, Mark and Karen Hickey; stepdaughter, Cheri Hickey. Grandchildren, Chris, Melanie, Dylan, Rachel, Matt, Amanda, Alex and wife Harley, Landon, Logan, Ashley, Jeff. Great grandchildren; Jason, E.J., Jayln, Haydn, Jaydn, Cayden, Nova, Avery, and Preston. The family will receive friends and Berry Highland West Funeral Home, 9913 Sherrill Blvd. Knoxville TN 37932, on Friday July 12, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm with funeral service following at 7:00 pm. The family will gather on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 10:30 am for a graveside service and interment at Maryville Baptist Tabernacle Cemetery. Condolences may be offered online at www.BerryHighlandWest.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 11, 2019
