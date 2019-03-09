|
James "Jim" Green
Powell, TN
James "Jim" Green, age 75, went home on March 3, 2019. Jim had a love for the outdoors. Some of his favorite outside activities were hunting, fishing, and working in his vegetable garden. One of his other hobbies was restoring old cars, and in his younger days drag racing. He was the current president of the Anderson County Chapter Sons of the Revolution where he starting doing historical reenactments of everyday life in the late 1700's. Jim especially loved teaching school aged children about our history for his motto that he told all the children, "If you don't know where you came from then you won't know where you're going." He served his country in the U.S. Army. He retired from Levi Strauss at which point he and his wife had many traveling adventures and got to enjoy spending time with their grandchildren. Jim was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He is preceded in death by parents James and Ruth Green; sister Dixie Creel; and infant brother. He is survived by wife of 51 years Paula Green; sons Jason Douglas Green and James "Brad" (Kim) Green; grandchildren Tyler, Trevor, Ethan, and Madolyn Green; siblings Betty (Caldwell) Creel and Lee (Ann) Green; many nieces and nephews; sister-in-law and brother -in-law Vicki and Don Cassidy; and many special friends. Family will receive friends from 11:00am until 1:00pm Monday, March 11, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with memorial service to follow staring at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that memorial donations be made either to , https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html?sc_icid=wtg-mm-btn-donate-now or Disabled American Veteranshttps://secure.dav.org/site/Donation2?df_id=10802&10802.donation=form1&headline=1&msclkid=915de212a5301a742d49be902e0ed90b .Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
