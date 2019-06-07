|
James Green
Corryton - James F. (Jim) Green - age 82, of Corryton, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital.
He was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church and a US Navy veteran serving in the Naval Reserve. He was a pharmacist for over 50 years and co-owner of Stevens Drug Store in Fountain City. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick and Lucy Lewis Green.
Survivors: wife of 62 years, Angie Green of Corryton; daughters, Denise (Bill) Griffin of Knoxville, Cindy (Don) Hodges of Maryville, and Suzanne (Jeff) Moore of Peachtree City, Georgia; son, Jim (Cheryl) Jr. of Buford, Georgia; grandchildren, Jonathan (Erin) Moore, Emily (Zachary) Williams, Andy Hodges, Alison Hodges, Deidre Hodges, Jennifer (Dustin) Rodgers, and James Green III; great-grandchildren, Everett Moore, and Camden Rodgers.
The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. A funeral will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Tim Best and Toby Strickland officiating, and Dorothy Moyers will serve as vocalist. The family and friends will meet 2:45 p.m. Saturday at Highland Memorial Park for entombment at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers make contributions to the .
Mr. Green's guest book is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 7 to June 8, 2019