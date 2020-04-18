Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
James H. "Jim" Eubanks Obituary
James H. "Jim" Eubanks

Powell - James H. "Jim" Eubanks, age 84, of Powell took his first Heavenly breath and went to his new home on Thursday, April 16, 2020. He was a faithful member of 40 years at Valley View Baptist Church until declining health. He retired from MK. Ferguson in Oak Ridge as an electrician and a member of IBEW Local Union 270. He loved to play golf with his buddies and preacher friends at Whittle Springs Golf Course. He loved the game of baseball!! He loved our country and was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. He was so proud of his 2 children and 5 grandchildren and their accomplishments. Most of all he loved his Lord and Savior. He leaves behind his special family; wife, Allene Eubanks of 56 years; son and daughter-in-law, John and Suzanne Eubanks; daughter and son-in-law, Robin and Dr. Bill Sampson; grandchildren, Jessica (Jeff) Rial, Jacob Sands, Kevin (Alexandra) Sands, Airman Will Eubanks, Matt Eubanks and many special nieces, nephews, and neighbors. A Call at Convenience will be held Monday, April 20, 2020 at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Graveside service will be held at Oakland Baptist Church Cemetery in Grainger County. Pallbearers will be his family. Special thanks you to Dr. James Morse, nurse Sammy and nurse Lindsey Sarden for their compassionate care and a special thank you to Bill, Debbie and staff at Rose Mortuary. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2020
