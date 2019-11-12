|
|
James H. "Jim" Jones
KNOXVILLE - James H. "Jim" Jones, age 94, of Knoxville, finished his journey, Monday, November 11, 2019. Jim was a member of Wallace Memorial Baptist Church and retired from Nabisco Foods as a Sales Representative for thirty-nine years. Jim served his country as a Navy Veteran during World War II. He began his second career in the service of helping others with Disaster Relief, Mission of Hope and World Changers. Jim is survived by his best friend and wife of seventy-two years, Reba June Jones; children and spouses, Tootie and John McCook and Jeff and Peggy Jones; grandchildren, Nick (Jill) McCook, Lindsay (Mike) Mongeon, Hannah (Chris) Olson; great grandchildren, John McCook and Molly Mongeon. Jim enjoyed his time with his "Rambling Buddies", Don Byrd, Jack Watson, David Hill and Roscoe England and his many special friends and Pall Bearers, Bill Fair and Les Quarles, David Smith and Anthony Anastasio, Mike Malcolm, John Farmer, and Roger Fair. The family would like to express a very special thank you to Jim and Reba's close neighbors and "Sunshine". Jim's parting statement was II Timothy, 4:7; "I have fought the good fight, I finished my course, I have kept the faith. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in memory of Jim Jones to Tennessee Baptist Disaster Relief, PO Box 682789, Franklin, TN 37068. The family will receive friends from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM, Thursday, at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel with funeral service to follow, Reverend Kent Williams officiating. Interment to follow at Highland Memorial Cemetery.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019