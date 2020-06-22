James H. PughMaynardville - James H. Pugh-age 91 of Maynardville passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 at his home while surrounded by his wife and family. He was of the Baptist faith and was a retired employee of General Dynamics as a welder with 23 years of service. He loved fishing, travel and family games. He was preceded in death by his parents, Waldon and Minda Pugh of Feds Creek, Kentucky; son-in-law, Loren Zirkle; sisters, Ruth (Newel) Childers of Meta, Kentucky; Grace (Sam) Ball of Okeechobee, Florida.Survivors: wife of 72 years and 8 months, Lois M. Pugh of Maynardville; son, Donald Pugh and wife, Cindy of Knoxville; daughter, Linda Pugh Zirkle of Maynardville. Six grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends.No services are planned at this time. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.