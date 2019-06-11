|
James "Jimmy" H. Thomas
Seymour - James "Jimmy" H. Thomas, age 39 of Seymour passed away Saturday June 8, 2019. He was currently employed at Wyndham Resorts. He was preceded in death by his father, William Thomas; brother, Steven Thomas; and grandparents, Louise and Wimp Thomas, Audrey McCarter Harrel, and Bill McCarter.
His survivors include: daughter, Aoriah Thomas; mother, Billie Thomas; sister and brother-in-law, Sharon and David Reed; nephews, Wesley and Nicholas Reed; and many cousins and friends.
Funeral service 7 PM Wednesday in Atchley's Seymour Chapel with Pastor Ben Whitehead officiating. Interment 11 AM Thursday at Boyd's Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5-7 PM Wednesday at Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour, 122 Peacock Court, Seymour, TN. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 11, 2019