Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
12:45 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for James Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Hall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Hall Obituary
James Hall

James "Jim" Burl Hall age 86 of Halls went home to be with the Lord 3:00 a.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Waters of Clinton. He attended Dutch Valley Baptist Church. U. S. Army veteran with the Korean War. Preceded in death by loving wife, Frances Hall. Parents, James Oscar and Eunice Nevada Hall, Children, James "Jimmy" Hall, Daughter, Charlotte Treece and granddaughter, Christi Treece. Survivors, Daughter and son in law; Debbie and Jimmy Vandergriff. Brother and sister in law, Ron and Charlsie Hall. Sister, Harrilyn Tipton of Rock Port, Tx. Several nieces and nephews. Special Cousin, Doris Heath and special friend, Calvin Spradlin and Frank Comaux. Family and friends will meet 12:45 pm Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery for a 1:00 pm graveside service Rev. Charlie Reynolds officiating with full military honors provided by the East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. Memorials may be made to the Waters of Clinton. Condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 14 to Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -