James Hall
James "Jim" Burl Hall age 86 of Halls went home to be with the Lord 3:00 a.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Waters of Clinton. He attended Dutch Valley Baptist Church. U. S. Army veteran with the Korean War. Preceded in death by loving wife, Frances Hall. Parents, James Oscar and Eunice Nevada Hall, Children, James "Jimmy" Hall, Daughter, Charlotte Treece and granddaughter, Christi Treece. Survivors, Daughter and son in law; Debbie and Jimmy Vandergriff. Brother and sister in law, Ron and Charlsie Hall. Sister, Harrilyn Tipton of Rock Port, Tx. Several nieces and nephews. Special Cousin, Doris Heath and special friend, Calvin Spradlin and Frank Comaux. Family and friends will meet 12:45 pm Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery for a 1:00 pm graveside service Rev. Charlie Reynolds officiating with full military honors provided by the East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. Memorials may be made to the Waters of Clinton. Condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 14 to Dec. 17, 2019