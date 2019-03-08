|
James Hanna Westergaard
Greensboro, NC
James Hanna Westergaard, of Greensboro, passed away Wednesday March 6, 2019.
The family will receive friends 6-8 PM Friday, March 8th at Forbis & Dick N. Elm Chapel.
Jim was born January 31, 1934 in Des Moines, IA to the late Richard and Ruth Westergaard. He graduated high school from Kentucky Military Institute and went on to attend The University of Tennessee and Rollins College, where he received his Bachelor's Degree. While at UT and Rollins he was a
member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity. Jim went on to receive an M.B.A. from Dartmouth College. He worked for the Tennessee Valley Authority, Blue Bell, and retired from Wachovia Bank. He also owned Westergaard Shaklee, along with his wife. Jim enjoyed tennis, golfing, cycling, and earned a black belt in Aikido. He was a huge fan of both Tennessee and Dartmouth football, and was an avid reader.
Mr. Westergaard is survived by his wife of 63 years, Ann Westergaard; children, Kim Augsburger (Jim), Craig Westergaard (Bryan Hall), and Tracy Tugwell (David); grandchildren, Shannon, Matt, Jessica, Cameron, and Brandon; and great grandchild, Chloe. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Lynn.
Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro at 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro NC, 27405, or Shaklee Cares at 4747 Willow Rd., Pleasanton, CA 94588.
Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 8, 2019