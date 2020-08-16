1/1
James Harbin
James Harbin

Powell - James Dennis Harbin, age 56, of Powell, went to be with the Lord on August 12, 2020. He was a member of Beaver Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He was preceded in death by his father, Jim Harbin and brother, Terry Harbin. Dennis was the owner of Harbin Insurance and also held a real estate license. In recent years, he maintained the family property and was the primary caretaker of his mother who suffers from dementia. His devotion to his mother will be greatly missed. Dennis leaves behind his mother, Edna Faye Harbin; brother, Rick Harbin; sister-in-law, Glenda Harbin; nephew, Shawn Harbin, and niece, Jessica Harbin. He is survived by loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and a host of long-time friends. There will be an open viewing at Berry Highland West Funeral Home, 9913 Sherrill Blvd, Knoxville, on Saturday, August 22, from 11:00am - 2:00pm. A graveside service will be held at 3:00pm at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery, 5315 Kingston Pike, with Reverend Fran Vickers officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the American Diabetes Association.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 16 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Viewing
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Berry Highland West
AUG
22
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery
