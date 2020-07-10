James Harold Brooks
Knoxville - James Harold Brooks, age 71, of the Hardin Valley Community, Knoxville passed away Thursday evening, July 9, 2020. His Cerebral Palsy took his body but it could not take his mind.
Harold was a member of Stoney Point Baptist Church and for many years at Hines Valley Baptist Church. He was an employee of Herron Packing Company.
He is preceded in death by his father, James Erskine Brooks; grandparents, Reed and Bessie Brooks, Dewey and Nadine Bryant.
Harold is survived by his mother, Mildred Brooks; brothers, Herschel Brooks and wife Belinda, Mike Brooks and wife Debbie; sister, Debbie Nelson all of Knoxville; four nephews, two nieces, two great nephews and four great nieces.
Friends may call at their convenience at the Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel.
Private graveside services will be held at Stoney Point Cemetery with Rev. Cory Rogers officiating.
Click Funeral Home, 11915 Kingston Pike is serving the Brooks family. www.clickfh.com