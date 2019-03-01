Services
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
(865) 577-2807
James Harold Helton

James Harold Helton, age 84 of Seymour, TN passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019. He was a member of Seymour Heights Christian Church. James was an avid fisherman and enjoyed the outdoors. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Debra Ann Helton; parents, James E. and Velma Irene Dunlap Helton; sisters, Edith and Carolyn Mott; and brother, Edgar Ray Helton. His survivors include: wife, Edythe Katy Garner Helton; brother and sister-in-law, Elmer Lee and Beulah Helton; and nephews, Bobby Mott and James Longmire. Funeral service 3 PM Sunday at Seymour Heights Christian Church with Pastor Harold Keck and Pastor Bob Berry officiating. Interment 11 AM Monday at Highland South Cemetery. The family will receive friends 1-3 PM Sunday at Seymour Heights Christian Church. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Online

condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com)
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 1, 2019
