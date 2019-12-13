|
James Harry Felts
Farragut - James Harry Felts, a beloved son, a father, a grandfather and a great-grandfather passed away peacefully at his home on December 12, 2019. He was 80 years old.
He is survived by his wife: Marilyn Felts of Knoxville; Children and their spouses: Debbie and Eddie Wolfe, of Villa Rica, GA and David and Vikki Felts of Knoxville, TN; Grandchildren and their spouses: Andrew and Allison Felts of Burbank, CA; Megan and Peyton Hart of Royston, GA, Jordan Felts of Knoxville, TN; and Kalyn Wolfe and Fiancée Sam Fox of Nashville, TN; Sibling and spouse: Katherine and Jerry Dowling of The Woodlands, TX; and great-grandchildren: Beckett Kay Hart and Deacon James Hart.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Hugh and Anna Felts of Greeneville, TN; a sister: Barbara Felts Castle of Virginia and his only brother Stephen Conover Felts of Greeneville, TN.
He graduated from Greeneville High School in 1957. In 1959, he married his high school sweetheart, Marilyn Sloat Felts, and they had two children, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Jim was the first School of Agriculture co-op student at the University of Tennessee, where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture. He began his career with the Austin Company while in College and was able to travel to all parts of the world teaching farmers on how to grow their crops efficiently and create better yields and better qualities of crops.
At the age of 55, he retired, and he and Marilyn spent the next 25 enjoying their lives together as they travelled in their RV across the country and enjoying special moments in Maine, Wisconsin, Florida, California and Texas, to name a few.
He was a member at the West Emory Presbyterian Church on Westland Drive in Knoxville.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 15 from 2 to 3 pm at the West Emory Presbyterian Church, 1035 Emery Church Road, Knoxville, TN 37922 with a Celebration of Life to follow at 3 p.m. In lieu of Flowers, donations can be made to the West Emery Presbyterian Church at the address above or to the Peninsula School of Art in Fish Creek, WI, www.peninsulaschoolofart.org.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019