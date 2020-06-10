James Henry Dubose
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Henry Dubose

Knoxville - Our faithful man of God, James Dubose, 55, was called home to be with the Lord on June 4, 2020 with his family by his side. James Dubose was born in Knoxville, Tennessee on March 2, 1965. He attended Austin East High School, class of 1984 where he played football, basketball, and baseball. James was a faithful member and Armor-Bearer at Crossroads Christian Church. He worked at Y-12 Security National Complex in Oakridge, Tennessee for 29 years. James was a loving husband and father, always putting God and family first. One of the main gifts God blessed him with was being a giver. He took great joy in helping others and never expecting anything in return.

Preceded in death by his son, Okoya Malik Dubose; parents, Willie and Georgia Dubose; grandparents, Pat and Rovena Mackey.

Left to cherish his memory: wife and best friend, Barti Dubose; his children from the union of James and Carla Dubose, Darius, Cornelius and Nasya Dubose; children, Curtis and Elijah Thomas; grandchild, Aston Malik Dubose; brothers, Henry Brown (Karla), Troy O., Cedric and Charles Dubose (Gwen); sisters, Shirley Miller, Marla Higginbotham (Donnie) Shelia Miller, Debra Smith and Inger Green; a host of nieces, nephews and friends to include special friend, Pastor Andrew Jackson.

Friday, June 12, 2020, family and friends may view from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Crossroads Christian Church, 209 Canton Hollow Road, Knoxville, TN 37934 where there will be limited capacity and social distancing in place. Flowers may be delivered at the church during this time.

Saturday, June 13, 2020, a private graveside will take place with Elder Andrew Jackson officiating. At this time, we will remain in compliance with the Governor's Executive Order #17 (COVID-19). Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com and mandated by the CDC and Governor of Tennessee.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Patton Funeral Home
265 Fair St. SE
Cleveland, TN 37311
(423) 472-4430
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
10 entries
June 11, 2020
Prayers and condolences to the family. James was an awesome man of God and we could talk for hours. Always stayed the same from childhood until he passed away, spirit was always on point. He will be missed.
Richard and Erica Ragland
Friend
June 11, 2020
Expression of my deepest sympathy of the loss of James. He will be greatly missed. The family is in our thoughts and prayers.
Shirley and Johnny Lundy, Jr.
Friend
June 11, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Venus Styles
Friend
June 11, 2020
The love we have is a once in a lifetime love. You were my husband and my best friend. My world is completely shattered. I will cherish our love in my heart forever. I know you are with God and that's the only thing that gives me comfort.
Wife- Barti Dubose
Barti Dubose
Significant Other
June 11, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Marvin Kemp
Friend
June 10, 2020
My sincere condolence to the Family of a child hood friend and neighbor. I first met JB as he along with his brothers and I grew up together on Speedway Circle. May the God of Peace strengthen you always. Rest well old Friend.
Tameka Isom-Clemons
Friend
June 10, 2020
Our condolences to the family. May Jesus supply strength and happy memories to hearts and minds of the family.
Chenitha Drake
Friend
June 9, 2020
My condolences and prayers to the family at this time. Duboses passing is such a shock. He was always so kind and respectful. He will be truly missed.
Afeni Henderson
Friend
June 7, 2020
I say this without exaggeration: the life of anyone that knew James became poorer with the unexpected and unwelcome news of his passing. I know the pain I feel is shared by many, particularly his family. I extend my deepest condolences to you all.
Jim Hackworth
Friend
June 5, 2020
My prayers go out to the family during this difficult time. James was a wonderful friend to me during our time we worked together at K25 and thereafter thru the years. I'll miss talking to him and praising God together thru our talks. He was a wonderful person and I was honored to have been friends.

God bless,
Tonia Simmons
Tonia Simmons
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved