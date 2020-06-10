James Henry Dubose
Knoxville - Our faithful man of God, James Dubose, 55, was called home to be with the Lord on June 4, 2020 with his family by his side. James Dubose was born in Knoxville, Tennessee on March 2, 1965. He attended Austin East High School, class of 1984 where he played football, basketball, and baseball. James was a faithful member and Armor-Bearer at Crossroads Christian Church. He worked at Y-12 Security National Complex in Oakridge, Tennessee for 29 years. James was a loving husband and father, always putting God and family first. One of the main gifts God blessed him with was being a giver. He took great joy in helping others and never expecting anything in return.
Preceded in death by his son, Okoya Malik Dubose; parents, Willie and Georgia Dubose; grandparents, Pat and Rovena Mackey.
Left to cherish his memory: wife and best friend, Barti Dubose; his children from the union of James and Carla Dubose, Darius, Cornelius and Nasya Dubose; children, Curtis and Elijah Thomas; grandchild, Aston Malik Dubose; brothers, Henry Brown (Karla), Troy O., Cedric and Charles Dubose (Gwen); sisters, Shirley Miller, Marla Higginbotham (Donnie) Shelia Miller, Debra Smith and Inger Green; a host of nieces, nephews and friends to include special friend, Pastor Andrew Jackson.
Friday, June 12, 2020, family and friends may view from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Crossroads Christian Church, 209 Canton Hollow Road, Knoxville, TN 37934 where there will be limited capacity and social distancing in place. Flowers may be delivered at the church during this time.
Saturday, June 13, 2020, a private graveside will take place with Elder Andrew Jackson officiating. At this time, we will remain in compliance with the Governor's Executive Order #17 (COVID-19). Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com and mandated by the CDC and Governor of Tennessee.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.