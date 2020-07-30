1/1
James Henry Hatfield
James Henry Hatfield

Knoxville - James Harry Hatfield, age 81, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020. He was born November 30, 1938 to the union of Tim Hatfield and Marcella Hayworth in Knoxville, Tennessee. He was the beloved stepson of Lee Johnson. James was a graduate of the Austin High School, Class of 1957, Tennessee A & I State University (now Tennessee State University) and completed graduate studies at Governors State University.

During his professional career, he was the proprietor of numerous businesses and employed by American Hospital Association, the Internal Revenue Service, and Woodmen of the World Life Insurance Society. Upon his retirement, he continued the family business, Marcella's Restaurant until 2015. James was also an active member of Martin Chapel United Methodist Church until his health began to decline.

Preceded in death by spouses, Constance Douglas Hatfield, Celeste Harrington Hatfield and sister, Dorothy Hatfield Sanders.

He leaves to cherish fond memories with children, Mark, Jennifer (Robert), Samantha (Corrieon) and Alex; grandchildren, Bianca, Christian, Pierce, Tyana, Samya, Ajiyah, Nariyah, and Lamar; loving sister, Beverly; devoted brothers, Jeffrey and Aaron; brother-in-law, Michael; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, Henley and Hawkins families, extended family, and many friends too numerous to name. The family is grateful to those who cared for James during his final years with a special thank you to his devoted friend, Mary Cutwright.

Saturday, August 1, 2020, a public walk through visitation begins at 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Highland Memorial Cemetery, Sutherland Avenue entrance at the Whispering Waters Fountain. A private service to follow with Pastor Walter Cross as the eulogist. Flowers and other expressions of sympathy may be delivered to Patton Administrative Office, 2104 Magnolia Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37917 on Friday, July 31, 2020 until 5:00 p.m. During this time, we will remain in compliance with the Governor's Executive Order #17 (COVID-19). Social distancing and face masks are required. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.comand mandated by the CDC and Governor of Tennessee.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Patton Funeral Home
265 Fair St. SE
Cleveland, TN 37311
(423) 472-4430
