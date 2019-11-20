Services
Miller Funeral Home - Maryville
915 W. Broadway Ave.
Maryville, TN 37801
(865) 982-6041
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home - Maryville
915 W. Broadway Ave.
Maryville, TN 37801
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home - Maryville
915 W. Broadway Ave.
Maryville, TN 37801
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Sherwood Memorial Gardens
James Henry Hicks Obituary
James Henry Hicks

Maryville - James H. "Buck" Hicks, loving husband, father, brother and friend, passed away peacefully at U.T. Hospital, November 17, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Mildred and Charles Hicks. Survivors include his loving wife, Cathy Hicks; daughter, Sharon Hicks; sisters, Dottie Albright and Aline Gribble; sisters and brothers in law, Ann and Bill Nance, Jean and Ulysses Monday; brother and sister in law, Charles "Hunk" and Cathy Hicks; many nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral service will be held 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 22, 2019 at Miller Funeral Home Magnolia Chapel, Rev. Grover Bolden and Rev. Fred Bolden officiating. Graveside service and interment 3:00 p.m. Saturday at Sherwood Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville (865) 982-6041, www.millerfuneralhome.org
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019
