Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel
5301 Fountain Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
865-689-4481
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Central Baptist Church Fountain City
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
5:00 PM
Central Baptist Church Fountain City
Burial
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Lynnhurst Cemetery
James Henry (Jim) Tolbert


1931 - 2019
James Henry (Jim) Tolbert Obituary
James (Jim) Henry Tolbert

Knoxville - James (Jim) Henry Tolbert, 88, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019. He was born January 12, 1931 in Knoxville, TN to White and Evelyn Wilson Tolbert. He married Shirley Coder Tolbert on September 19, 1953 and they enjoyed 65 years of marriage.

Jim accepted Christ as his savior in 1940. He was ordained as a Deacon at Memorial Baptist Church in MI in 1959. He served as Deacon at Raritan Valley Baptist Church in NJ for 25 years. For the past 15 years he served as a Deacon at Central Baptist Church of Fountain City where he was a faithful member of the Moulders Sunday school class.

Jim graduated from the University of Michigan and worked as a Biomedical Engineer. He enjoyed hiking, ham radio and genealogy. He had a memory like no other!

He is survived by two sons, Jim Jr. and Randy Tolbert; daughter, Lyn Keeler (Bill Keeler III); grandchildren, Nathan (Amanda), Sarah, Joshua and Hannah Tolbert, and Ryan and Kyle Keeler; great grandsons, Henry and Ben Tolbert.

Family will receive friends Sunday November 24th from 3:30-5:00pm at Central Baptist Church Fountain City with a funeral service to follow at 5:00pm with Reverend Ron Mouser officiating. Burial will be 11:00am Monday, November 25th at Lynnhurst Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Building Renovation Fund at Central Baptist Church Fountain City (5364 N. Broadway, Knoxville, TN 37918).

Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Tolbert family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, 2019
