|
|
Rev. James "Jim" Hill
Knoxville - Rev. James E. "Jim" Hill age 76 of Knoxville went home to be with the Lord on April 18, 2020. He was retired from K.A.T. after a full career. He was a member of New Fellowship Baptist Church and was a huge University of Tennessee fan. Preceded in death by parents Harold and Blanche Hill, brother Dorsey "Skip" Hill. Survivors, wife of 57 years Carolyn Hill, daughters Angie (Blake) Johnson, Carolyn Sue Breeden, grandchildren Jason Crosson, Marissa Breeden, Carter and Emery Johnson, great grandchildren, Noah Gosnell, Madalynn Crosson and Mason Breeden. Special family Sue and George Tillman, brothers Ray (Glenna) Hill and Gene Hill, sister Kay Thompson, several nieces and nephews. In lieu of a formal gathering, friends may pay their respects at their convenience from 9:00am-5:00pm Thursday April 23, 2020 in the parlors of Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City. The family will be holding a private interment service officiated by Rev. Wayne Lay. Online condolences can be left at www.mynayttfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020