James Howard (Jim, Buddy) Johnson, Jr.
Knoxville - "May I Have Your Attention Please?" Jim Johnson has left the Earth after 70 years of trials and tribulations as a human to return to his spiritual home. "My spirit may be gone but my soul will live on forever in you and your memories of me. I want to thank each person I have encountered in this life for enriching my soul." James Howard Johnson Jr. (Jim, Buddy) entered the light at 10:43 a.m., on December 26, 2019 to begin planning the next chapter in his spiritual journey. When Jim reflected about his life he was amazed at the sheer amount of "stuff" he was able to experience. Jim had many adventures and always seemed to see the humor in things. He tried to be a jokester, a comedian, a jester and loved to laugh and enjoy a good story, whether he was telling it or listening to someone else. Jim loved to tell stories and so many times people would tell him they couldn't tell if he was telling the truth or not. Jim loved that he had the ability to keep them guessing. Jim proclaimed many times that he didn't need to make anything up because life was so rich with funny things happening all the time. Jim never really took himself seriously, but he did take his job or whatever task or endeavor he had committed to seriously. As Jim got older, he didn't have many regrets, but he wished he hadn't been such a workaholic in his younger days. He came to realize that people were far more important than things. It was a difficult tug of war for him for most of his life. Jim said many times all he ever wanted to be remembered for was being a good and virtuous man. The reader will have to be the judge of that. Jim was not a religious man, but his powerful spiritual experiences and beliefs sustained him as he tried to live a virtuous life and be a good example to others around him. He was clear about where he was going after this life had run its course and it may be a surprise to many, but it is probably the same place everyone else will be. Jim came from humble beginnings and was very fortunate to have had opportunities to become successful in this life. He had a long career with TVA and a shorter Career with the American Red Cross and served in management positions. He was very proud that in 2002 he founded and served as the Executive Director of the East Tennessee Meeting Professionals. Jim enjoyed many pursuits and avocations such as Meeting Planning, Public Speaking, Toastmasters, and serving as a Rule 31 Family and Civil Mediator. He helped found the Tennessee Valley Mediation Association by drafting the Charter and By-Laws. He served on several Volunteer Boards including the West Side YMCA, Society of Government Meeting Professionals, Tennessee Business Travel Association and the Community Mediation Center. Jim proudly served in the United States Marine Corps from 1969-1973. Semper Fi. Jim was a Certified Meeting Professional (CMP) and was an event professional for many years. Jim also achieved the Distinguished Toastmaster (DTM) award, a level achieved by only about 1% of Toastmasters. In his later years Jim used the Mantra "Toastmasters will change your life…FOREVER" because he knew the value of this organization. Jim must have been the marrying kind because he was married three times to three wonderful women. Jeanne Moyers (Peaches) and Jim married too young and their love couldn't hold them together, but they remained fond friends all his life and the last few years enjoyed following each other's grandchildren on Facebook. Teresa Meadows (The Redhead) and Jim had a long and wonderful marriage of 36 years and they were blessed with two great kids, Tony and Brianne. Teresa was an amazing woman and would always put Jim in his place when he was out of line or being silly as he often was, she would just say "Bullshit Sailor". He loved her with all his heart and never went a day without some fond memories of their beautiful life together. Shelia Boatright (The Doll) showed him that a Kentucky Wildcat could capture his heart and show him that he could love and be loved again. It's a good thing she lived less than 100 miles away when they met. (Inside Joke) The Doll and Jim were so funny together and she made him laugh more than anyone ever. She is a Special woman indeed and Jim was so fortunate to be with her for the last wonderful years of his life. He loved her to the edge of the Universe, and beyond. Jim had many friends and acquaintances over his lifetime and most of them in the later portions would not believe he was a recovering "Shyaholic" It's true, Jim was quite shy when he was younger and still had a few shy moments all his life. It would be safe to say that Jim was complicated. He could be as gruff and tough as anyone but sometimes he was quite gentle. Jim did have a lot of friends in his life, but he only had a few "Best" friends. Jackie Wright, David Ramsey, David Hamelin, Larry Hitson, Jack Parsons, Brenda Lewis, Becky McCamis, and Gail Bender. And don't forget Teresa and Shelia. You didn't think they all had to be guys, did you? While Jim had many accomplishments in his life, he was most proud of a long and happy marriage to the Redhead, raising two great kids to be responsible adults, Tony and Brianne, and later his two beautiful granddaughters, Rose Marie Johnson and Lily James Wright, his flower girls and his J10 Posse. After Shelia made him aware that everyone thinks their crows are the blackest, he dubbed them his "Black Crows". And a final proud accomplishment was helping the Doll gain custody of her daughter's children and her grandchildren and Jim's step grandchildren, Haylee and Ivan, and helping provide a safe and loving environment for them. He came to love them as his own. Jim is preceded in death by his wife of 36 years, Teresa Meadows Johnson (His Redhead); Mother, Phronia Evelyn Johnson (Evie); Father, James Howard Johnson Sr.; Sister, Janice Lynn Green (Johnson); Brother, Michael Edward Johnson; Stepdaughter Amanda Boatright Starcher. Jim is survived by his wife Shelia Boatright Johnson (His Doll); Son, Tony Johnson and Partner, Logan Doyle; Daughter, Brianne Johnson Wright and Son-in-Law and best bud, Mitch Wright; Carrie Bilbrey (Rose's Mom); Granddaughters Rose Marie Johnson and Lily James Wright; Sisters Donna Johnson and Tina Reed; Stepdaughter Claudette Reynolds; Stepson Justin Boatright; Step Grandchildren Haylee and Ivan, Jasee and Kara, Dallas and Dane; Step Great Granddaughter Maylee Rae; and many loving nieces and nephews; and great nieces and great nephews. A Celebration of Life for all family and friends will be held Sunday, January 5, 2020, at the Knoxville Convention Center, in the Lecture Hall, at 4:00 p.m. The service will be conducted by Curtis Johnston and Rita Thomas. Jim always wanted anyone and everyone to tell their best story about Jim at his celebration so prepare to share, even if you must embellish greatly or make them up. He promised that his spirit will be there to hear them all. The family plans for a private family burial at the East Tennessee State Veterans' with full military honors. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Cancer Support Community of East Tennessee.
From Jim: "Please don't be sad that I am not there with you in body. I can assure you that I am always with you through your memories of me and feelings for me. It has been a good journey. I had come to realize that there was nothing special about Jim Johnson, but that I had special times with special people all my life. I am an ordinary man who lived an extraordinary life. Thank you for treating me so kindly, and in some cases, tolerating me. I will see you all again in the light." Love, Jim
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020