|
|
Dr. James Howard Lord
Knoxville, TN
Dr. James Howard Lord, 77, of Knoxville, died Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at his much-loved home. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel, 6200 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN. Dr. Lord was born in Peoria, Illinois on April 7, 1941 as the eldest son of Clarice Genevieve (Buros) Lord and Howard James Lord. He graduated from Grafton High School in Grafton, West Virginia where he sang in the All-State Chorus, lettered in football, basketball, and track, and served in student government. He then attended West Virginia University where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Economics (1964) and a Master of Business Administration (1965). In 1972, he earned his Doctor of Business Administration from Indiana University. Dr. Lord served on the faculty of the University of Tennessee in the 1970s and was best known as a real estate developer in the region with many accomplishments that include the Copper Cellar Restaurant, the Knoxville Hilton for the 1982 World's Fair and, more recently, the Riverview and Rivervista Malls in Pigeon Forge. Jim was married and divorced three times. He was an avid reader and book collector who was known for his intelligence and sense of humor. He played guitar and golfed, but most of all he loved cooking for friends and sharing his favorite recipes with others. In addition to many dear friends from over the years, Dr. Lord is survived by his sister, Nancy Jane (Lord) Bishop, his niece Mary Jean Bishop, and three nephews, John Alex Bishop, Andrew Stephen Lord, and James Matthew Lord. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, John Charles Lord. Online condolences may be sent to www.rosemortuary.com Arrangements provided by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 17, 2019