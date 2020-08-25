1/1
James Hubert Hatcher
James Hubert Hatcher

Knoxville - James Hubert Hatcher, age 65, of Knoxville, TN passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020.

He enjoyed remote controlled cars, his favorite being his Porsche. James was a UT fan and loved anything to do with the Vols.

He is preceded in death by his father and mother, George and Ora Mae Clabo Hatcher.

Survived by his devoted, loving, caring sister, Linda Colquitt Cutwright; nephew, Jose Colquitt, his wife Omici, and their children, Madison Ora and Jackson Carter of Raeford, NC; nephew, Edward Colquitt, his wife Yalanda, and their children, Kenya and Jamyia of Middlesboro, KY; special cousin, Reta Hunley; many other caring cousins and several relatives. A special thank you to Schas Home Health and caregivers, Eva Faunteroy and Pat Gilbert.

The family will meet at Boyds Creek Cemetery for a graveside service at 11:00am on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Hatcher family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 25 to Sep. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel
5301 Fountain Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
865-689-4481
