James Jeffries, age 80 of Knoxville, passed away March 10, 2019 surrounded by his family. Preceded in death by daughter, Pamela Suzanne Jeffries (Sue); parents, James Hugh and Ida Mae Jeffries and three brothers. Survived by his wife, Clara Mae Jeffries; daughters, Mary Crippen and fiance David Arnwine, Robin and Dale Owens, Jamie and Ralph Owens, nine grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, three sisters, two brothers, several nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be held at Weaver's Chapel Wednesday from 5:00 - 7:00 pm with service to follow. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019
