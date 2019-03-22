|
|
James "Jim" E. Sheffield
Ft. Lauderdale, FL
James "Jim" E. Sheffield passed on March 5th, 2019 in Ft. Lauderdale, FL.
Jim was born Dec 14th, 1943 in Mobile, Alabama and is survived by his partner of 26 years, Susan Behar; daughters, Kelly Watson and Brittney Sheffield; grandchildren; Kaylee, Alana, Shayna, and Brison; and nephews; Todd and Len Sheffield.
Proceeded in death by parents, Edward and Dorthy Sheffield, and brother Kenneth Sheffield.
Jim Graduated from Oliver Springs High School in 1962 and went on to graduate from Auburn University with a degree in Chemical Engineering.
Jim was a very successful Yacht broker in Ft. Lauderdale, FL where he loved spending time on the Ocean Boating, watching sports, and going to Miami Dolphins game's.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 22, 2019