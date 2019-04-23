|
James "Jim" Jones
Blaine, TN
James "Jim" Jones, age 80 of Blaine, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at his home after a 6 month struggle with dementia. He was a member of Block Springs Baptist Church which he loved attending regularly until he became too ill. He loved to make people smile and loved to go fishing, especially in his back yard. One of his favorite things to do was to take his grandson Hayden, with lunch bags of Grainger County Tomato's and business cards that said "God Loves You" and hand them out to people, especially senior citizens. This little random act of kindness gave Jim so much joy. He was preceded in death by his son, Stephen Lee Jones; father, Clyde G. Jones; mother, Edith (Rose) Jones; sisters, Norma (Jones) Davis, Becky "Polly" (Jones) Schnuck; brothers, Earl "Red" Jones, Clyde "Sam" Jones.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of almost 60 years, Lois Jean (Nance) Jones of Blaine; sons, Michael (Kathy) Jones of Knoxville, Darryl "DJ" (Melissa) Jones of Blaine; daughter, Norma "Sparkie" (Rich) Matthews of Blaine; sister Mary "Tiny" (Jones) Burkholder of Nevada; grandchildren, Jerimiah Lee Jones, Mandi (Joe) Sims, Jessie (Andy) Morgan, Hayden Matthews, Abigail Matthews; great-grandchildren, Macy Gosnell, Colt Sims, Wesley Morgan, Audry Anna Storms; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Block Springs Baptist Church in Blaine. Military honors will follow.
Arrangements by Alder Funeral Home
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 23, 2019