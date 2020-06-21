James Joel
Randle - James Joel Randle, 84, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Jim was born in the ancestral home of his grandparents, W.J. McCrary, of Philadelphia, TN to Joe and Reba Randle. Jim was a 1954 graduate of Loudon High School. He attended Carson Newman College before returning home to help run the family business after the tragic loss of his sister. He spent two tours of duty in the United States Army. He served in the 123rd Signal Corps stationed in Wurzburg, Germany and was later recalled as the Cuba missile crisis loomed. Jim happily spent his life operating Pond Creek Milling Company. He was proud to be called a "miller" and the service to the local community the business provided. He was a faithful, lifelong member of First Baptist Church Loudon serving both as a deacon and a youth Sunday school teacher. He was a loving and devoted grandfather making every effort to visit them in Minnesota and Kentucky as often as he could - which was sometimes difficult because he refused to fly! He expected a play by play debrief after every grandkid's game, match or recital. He was a passionate follower of American politics, avid supporter of University of Tennessee women's sports and vocal critic of UT men's sports. He knew the backroads throughout the south as well as anyone and always knew where the best BBQ sandwich or cup of coffee could be found. Jim is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Jo Ann Randle and Nancy Richesin. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Ann (Waller) Randle, sons and daughters-in-law, John and Kori Randle of Eden Prairie, MN, Mark and Lisa Randle of Lexington, KY, grandchildren, Macy, Jackson, Greyson, Sarah, Grant and Keeton Randle; sister, Sue Randle; brother-in-law, Bob Richesin and mother-in-law Billy Waller, both of Loudon; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Jane and Lowry Kline of Lookout Mountain, Kathy and Red Waller of Loudon, Betty and Mike Copeland of Knoxville; several nieces and nephews. Contributions in memory of Jim Randle may be made to Friends of the Smokies, PO Box 1660, Kodak, TN 37764. Interment services for Jim Randle will be in the New Steekee Cemetery and will be private. Friends may call at their convenience from 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM Monday and Tuesday to sign a guest register for the family at McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Hwy 72 N. Loudon. You may also register on the funeral home website: www.mcgillclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.