|
|
James John Bornhoeft III
Spring City, TN
James John Bornhoeft III, age 80, of Spring City, died early Sunday morning, February 17, 2019 at his home in Spring City. He was born on January 17, 1939 in Chicago, IL to the late James John Jr. and Jane Elizabeth (Bates) Bornhoeft. He was also
preceded in death by his daughter, Cynthia Jane Bornhoeft.
Jim lived in Knoxville for many years before moving to Spring City in 1993. Jim was a Northwestern University College graduate and served his country with the US Army. He was a self employed general contractor and truck driver. Jim spent his time trying to make a difference in people's lives and loving his family.
He is survived by his wife Joy of 57 years, 6 children, 12 grandchildren and 3 siblings.
Funeral services with military honors for Jim will be held at the Vanderwall Funeral Home in Dayton Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. John Stuart officiating. He will be laid to rest in Ridgewood Memorial Park in Des Plaines, IL.
Please share your memories of Jim on his online guest register at www.vanderwallfh.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 20, 2019