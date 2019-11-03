|
James "JC" Jones
Rutledge - James Cameron "JC" Jones, age 81, passed away at his home in Rutledge, on Saturday, November 2, 2019. He was a member of Central Point Baptist Church. He was a cattle, tomato and tobacco farmer and loved working in the fields.
He was preceded in death by his parents James G. and Ella Mae Jones, and two sisters Marie Foster, and Thelma Headrick. He married his loving wife, Margaret, on November 2, 1956, and she survives him. He is also survived by his daughters Jane (Kaufman) Jones, Robin Vargas and husband, Ron, Jamie Graves and husband, Terry, and Cindy Collins and husband, Dwight; brother Dennis Jones; sister Mary Etta Swayney; grandchildren Joshua (Shelisa) Reed, Jacob (Aleshia) Reed, Jada Kaufman, Casey (Jason) Lett, Lauren Graves, Winston Graves, Emily Collins, and Cameron Collins; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and other beloved family members and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Monday, November 4, 2019, at Smith-Reagan Funeral Home with funeral services to follow. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Central Point Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Mark Kitts will officiate the services.
Pallbearers will be Winston Graves, Isaac Corum, Cameron Collins, Joshua Reed, Jacob Reed, and Jeff Foster.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made in JC's memory to Central Point Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.
Services entrusted to Smith-Reagan Funeral Home of Rutledge, www.smithreaganfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019