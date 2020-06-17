James Joseph "Jim" Karns, Jr
Knoxville - James Joseph Karns, Jr., born May 1, 1955, passed away on June 12, 2020. Born in Fairfield, Iowa, he lived in many places during his lifetime, settling in Knoxville, TN many years ago.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James J. and L. Lou Karns of Corbin, and a son, William Joseph Karns. Surviving are son, James Joseph Karns, III of Knoxville; daughter, Ashley Lynne Jones of Greenville, SC; sisters, Lindy Karns and Jessica Sweeney of Lexington, Ky and Julie Karns of NYC; several nieces and nephews; and longtime friend, Chris Harrill. Jim was a retired CSX Railroad employee and remained an avid railroad fan all of his life. He was known for his love of his children, family, and friends, his generosity, kind heart, and lifelong enjoyment of music and his pets. The burial service will be held at Cumberland Memorial Gardens in Corbin, Ky. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the American Heart Association Lexington.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.