James Joseph "Jim" Karns Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Joseph "Jim" Karns, Jr

Knoxville - James Joseph Karns, Jr., born May 1, 1955, passed away on June 12, 2020. Born in Fairfield, Iowa, he lived in many places during his lifetime, settling in Knoxville, TN many years ago.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James J. and L. Lou Karns of Corbin, and a son, William Joseph Karns. Surviving are son, James Joseph Karns, III of Knoxville; daughter, Ashley Lynne Jones of Greenville, SC; sisters, Lindy Karns and Jessica Sweeney of Lexington, Ky and Julie Karns of NYC; several nieces and nephews; and longtime friend, Chris Harrill. Jim was a retired CSX Railroad employee and remained an avid railroad fan all of his life. He was known for his love of his children, family, and friends, his generosity, kind heart, and lifelong enjoyment of music and his pets. The burial service will be held at Cumberland Memorial Gardens in Corbin, Ky. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the American Heart Association Lexington.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home
11915 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37922
(865) 671-6100
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved