James Julian Mays
James Julian Mays

Columbia - On Sunday, September 20, 2020, Jimmy Mays, 81, left this life at his home in Columbia.

Born James Julian Mays on December 31, 1938, he was the son of the late Julian Lacy Mays and the late Mary Ruth McGuire Mays. He is survived by his wife, Lucie Niceley Mays of Knoxville; sons, James Julian (Adele Fletcher) Mays, Jr. of Knoxville; Park Niceley Mays of Columbia; grandchildren, James Julian Mays, III, John Fletcher Mays, Jefferson Grey Mays; sister, Judy Mays (Robert) Parks of Columbia; and brother, William Terrence (Joyce Palmatary) Mays of Columba.

He attended McDowell Elementary School, was a graduate of Columbia Military Academy and The University of Tennessee. Mr. Mays served in the United States Navy as a Naval Aviator, and was a proud Veteran.

A lifelong Columbian and local business, he served his community as President of the Chamber of Commerce, and many local boards including, The Industrial Developmental Board, Graymere Country Club, First Federal Savings, and Kings Daughters Academy. Though he was an avid sportsman and golfer, his true passions were his family and friends. To those who knew him, he will be missed deeply.

Due to COVID-19, visitation will be limited to an open register book at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at First Presbyterian Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that all donations be made to First Presbyterian Church, 801 South High Street, Columbia, TN 38401 or King's Daughters' School, 412 West 9th Street, Columbia, TN 38401. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 23 to Sep. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors
320 West 7th Street
Columbia, TN 38401
(931) 388-4711
