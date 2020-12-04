James K. and Mary Ann Wallace Huff
Gulf Breeze, FL - James K. Huff, born to James Seaton Huff and Etta Overton Huff in Knoxville, TN. Mary Ann Wallace Huff, born to Charles E. Wallace and Laura Shultz Wallace in Knoxville, TN.
IT IS with great sadness and loss that we announce that our beloved parents, James K. Huff and Mary Ann Huff, passed away at their home in Gulf Breeze, Florida. James K. Huff passed away on November 13, 2020. Jim's beloved wife, soulmate, and friend every day throughout his illnesses, travels and daily life could not live without her mate, married for 70 years. Mary Ann Huff passed away on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2020.
They are survived by their children, Debbie (Glen) Kelly, Dennis (Susan) Huff from Birmingham, Alabama. Laura Lee (Brett) Clark from Gulf Breeze, Florida, who lovingly cared for Jim and Mary Ann until God set them free from worldly pain and suffering. They are also survived by their grandchildren, Jason (Tere) Kelly, Cory (Kristin) Kelly, Brad Huff, Lauren (Bryson) Euwer of Birmingham, Alabama, and Christopher Seaton Clark from Gulf Breeze, Florida. They are also survived by seven beautiful great-grandchildren: Cameron, Caleb, Carson, Charlee Kate, Cale, Luke, and Eva.
Mary Ann is also survived by her loving sister, Martha Kitts (Kermit) but is predeceased by her other loving sister, Betty (Lynn) Mashburn. The three sisters Betty, MaryAnn, and Martha, were always so close. Jim was very active in little league when his son Dennis played baseball and enjoyed all sports and took an active role in his children's lives. Jim enjoyed hunting, boating, camping, playing baseball and was proud of his boat trip with his friend John Jones in 1980 when they took the trip in a 17 ½ foot boat leaving Decatur, AL and arriving in Vicksburg, MS, on a 1050-mile trip. Jim started his career at Southern Railway in Knoxville, TN, in 1950. He also served in the Korean Conflict in the Navy and served on the USS Coral Seas Air Craft Carrier and was honorably discharged in 1953. Returning home to work at the railroad until a layoff; forced him to seek employment and traveled to Birmingham, Al. Working as a machinist, and moved his wife and children to B'ham. Within a few months of this move to Birmingham, he decided to go into sales and worked at Ford Tool and Carbide for 17 years. He later worked at a couple more sales jobs as he made friends and stayed in touch with several still living today. Jim was a graduate of old Knoxville High School in Knoxville, Tenn. He regularly attended all of the high school reunions until he could not travel to Knoxville, Tenn. He leaves behind many friends, including his sisters-in-law, Martha Story Kitts and nephews, niece, and several great-nieces and nephews. Mary Ann was called Mimi by her grandchildren, and they were the sunshine of her life. She was a stay at home mom until her last child graduated from high school. She loved being a homemaker, cooking, keeping house, and learned to sew all her daughter's clothes. She was a volunteer (Pink Lady) at Baptist Medical Center- Montclair for nine years until in 1978; she decided she wanted to work full time and was hired to work at Cardio-Thoracic Surgeons as an insurance secretary for a group of incredible doctors. Mary Ann dearly loved her work and was loved by the patients and was given many gifts from the patients for their appreciation for listening to them and helping them with their insurance problems. She worked there for 18 years and loved every day as it was more like a big family. To her, it wasn't a job, but a desire to be of help to others and her doctors encouraged her to help their patients in every way. She had a passion for working in her yard. She would never get too tired to plant another tree or plant another flower as to Mary Ann; this was so meaningful to give back to this beautiful earth we inherited from our heavenly Father. She loved to play the piano by ear and played many songs that her mother and daddy enjoyed while still living. Her favorite song by Bill Gaither, "Because He Lives," and the song by Patti Sandy, "I've Just Seen Jesus," would bring tears to her eyes, and she felt so close to our Father in heaven. It was like kneeling at his side in his mansion, and she always was looking forward to someday being with him. At an early age, she was baptized at Oakwood Methodist Church in Knoxville, transferred to Emerald Avenue Methodist after her marriage to Jim, later to Center Point Methodist in Birmingham, and then to Gulf Breeze Methodist after moving to Gulf Breeze, FL. Jim and Mary Ann loved to go camping, go on cruises, ballgames, and be on the lake enjoying life. Their dream of being retired and living on Lake Logan Martin was fulfilled until they decided to move to Florida and be close to their little grandson, who was 2. In 2000 they moved to Gulf Breeze. They built their house to watch him crossing the street for a quick snack at Mimi's home. Life was enjoyable for both Jim and Mary Ann. Jim and Mary Ann will be laid to rest at Rose Lawn Cemetery at a private family service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Emerald Ave Methodist in Knoxville, TN, or your favorite charity
on behalf of Jim K. Huff. In memory of Mary Ann Huff, you can plant a tree, flowers, or hang a basket of flowers and think of her as she enjoyed these things in her daily life.