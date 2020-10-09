1/1
James K. "Jim" Beck
James K. "Jim" Beck

Knoxville - Beck, James K. "Jim" 73 of Knoxville, TN passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020. He was a longtime member of First Lutheran Church. Jim was retired from Knox County as a Deputy Property Assessor after 35 years and also worked for Advanced Auto Parts store. He volunteered for the John Duncan campaign by working barbecues. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed watching NASCAR. Jim was preceded in death by parents, John Knox and Hazel Beck; sister-in-law, Gerry Walker. He is survived by wife of 54 and a half years, Rosa Beck; daughter, Julie (Danny) Brummitt; brother-in-law, John Walker; host of additional family and friends. Family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and therapists who cared for him. Special thanks to Don Weaver and John Walker for all their help. Family will receive friends Sunday, October 11th from 4-6pm at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home with funeral service immediately following at 6pm. Pastor Ed Maanum officiating and special music by Jimbo Duncan. Burial will take place Monday, October 12th, meeting at Lynnhurst Cemetery at 12:45pm for a 1pm service.

Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home 2300 W. Adair Dr. Knoxville, TN 37918 (865) 689-8888. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com.




October 9, 2020
So sorry to hear about Jim. He was such a nice guy, I really enjoyed working around him in the City-County bldg. Mary also worked with Rosa, two very fine people. Our prayers are with Rosa & the family.
RIP, my friend.
Danny & Mary Lyons
Coworker
