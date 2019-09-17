|
|
James Kenneth (Ken) Branaum
Loudon - James Kenneth (Ken) Branaum - age 86, of Loudon, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019. Ken was a member of Kingdom Hall Jehovah's Witness. He retired as a supervisor with Amerock Corporation in Rockford, IL. Ken was an avid fisherman.
Ken was preceded in death by his daughter, Tamara Elizabeth Branaum; son, David Marvin Branaum; parents, Zach and Ada Russell Branaum sisters: Edith McCallie, Ocie Lewis, Ruby Miller and Rosalee Nokes; brothers, Sam and Mitch Branaum.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Edith Tallent Branaum,
son, Darrell R. Branaum; daughters and sons-in-law, Connie and Mike Reinert, Rhonda and Sid Hughes; 8 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, September 21st at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. in the Click Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside services and interment will be in the Loudon County Memorial Gardens. Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City is serving the family of Ken Branaum. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 17, 2019