James Krug
Knoxville - James Allan Krug, age 81, of Knoxville, Tennessee died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Jim was born in Knoxville, TN on August 15, 1934. He grew up in Washington, DC where his father, Cap Krug, served as Secretary of Interior under President Harry Truman. He returned to Knoxville and attended the University of Tennessee, earning a Bachelor's Degree in Economics in 1961. Following graduation Jim worked at TVA in Chattanooga, TN before moving to Knoxville to take over the family business, Volunteer Asphalt Company, until his retirement.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents Julius "Cap" Krug and Margaret Dean Krug; his sister Marilyn Grether; his niece Susie Grether; and his only son, Kevin Roderick Krug.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, June Krug; his two daughters, Andrea Krug Teter of Lenoir City, TN and Kristy Michelle Krug of Maui, Hawaii. He also leaves behind four grandchildren: Nathan James Teter, Alexander Dean Teter, Nik Sabin and Sophie Sabin.
Family will receive friends at Berry Highland Memorial on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 11:30 am. Services will follow at 12:30 pm in the chapel at Berry Highland Memorial at 5315 Kingston Pike Knoxville, Tennessee 37919.
