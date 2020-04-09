|
James (Jim) L. Clark
On Saturday, April 4th, 2020, James (Jim) L. Clark, loving husband and father of two children, passed away at age of 71.
Jim was born on June 26, 1948 in Sevierville, TN to Homer and Grace (Gann) Clark. He served in the Vietnam War and after the war came back to the area and working in insurance for a while until he found his passion for selling cars. On April 12, 1986 he married Shirley (Sue) Puckett. They raised two sons, David Shane Clark and Carter Clark.
Jim had a passion for living life to the fullest and enjoyed a lot of outdoor activities, Golf, Boating, deep sea fishing and later when he lived in Florida he would go and spend hours walking of the beach or relaxing in his beach chair reading a good book. Jim loved spending time with his grand kids and moved back to Tennessee to spend as much time as he could with them.
Jim was preceded in death by his father, Homer and his mother Grace, his sisters Shelby Scanlan (Clark) and Charlotte McBride (Clark) and his brother Smokie Ward. He is survived by his wife Sue, his two sons David Shane Clark (Ashley), and Carter Clark (Mallory), his grandkids, Damien, Millie, Marley & Parry, his brothers Cecil Clark (Ernestine) and Jerry Ward and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at a later time with family and friends. Family or friends can reach out to Sue on Facebook or by text if they would like to send cards or flowers for the address.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020