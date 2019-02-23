|
|
James L (Jim) Dial
LaFollette, TN
James L. (Jim) Dial, age 67, of LaFollette passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019. He was a member of Coolidge First Baptist Church. He was employed by Campbell County Government as IT Administrator for 5 years & Owner of Computer Concepts for 30 years.
Preceded in death by grandson, Andrew Long; grandparents, Leroy & Laura Dial, Harry & Hazel Jansen; Father-in-law, Conley Shepherd
Survivors
Wife: Judy Shepherd Dial
Sons: James & wife Lisa Dial
Robert & wife Deborah Dial
Grandchildren: Owen & Olivia Dial, Jeremy & Valerie Long
Great-grandchild: Lilly Robinson
Parents: James & Betty Dial
Brother: David Dial & wife Kathy
Sisters: Betty Dial Morton
Penny Dial
Mother-in-law: Dean Shepherd
Several nieces, nephews, and friends
Family will receive friends 12 NOON to 2 PM Sunday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceed to Grantsboro Cemetery for a Graveside Service & Interment with Rev. David Goins officiating
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to E. TN Children's Hospital, 2018 W Clinch Ave., Knoxville, TN 37916 or , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com/
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 23, 2019