Services
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7441
Resources
More Obituaries for James Dial
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James L. (Jim) Dial

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James L. (Jim) Dial Obituary
James L (Jim) Dial

LaFollette, TN

James L. (Jim) Dial, age 67, of LaFollette passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019. He was a member of Coolidge First Baptist Church. He was employed by Campbell County Government as IT Administrator for 5 years & Owner of Computer Concepts for 30 years.

Preceded in death by grandson, Andrew Long; grandparents, Leroy & Laura Dial, Harry & Hazel Jansen; Father-in-law, Conley Shepherd

Survivors

Wife: Judy Shepherd Dial

Sons: James & wife Lisa Dial

Robert & wife Deborah Dial

Grandchildren: Owen & Olivia Dial, Jeremy & Valerie Long

Great-grandchild: Lilly Robinson

Parents: James & Betty Dial

Brother: David Dial & wife Kathy

Sisters: Betty Dial Morton

Penny Dial

Mother-in-law: Dean Shepherd

Several nieces, nephews, and friends

Family will receive friends 12 NOON to 2 PM Sunday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceed to Grantsboro Cemetery for a Graveside Service & Interment with Rev. David Goins officiating

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to E. TN Children's Hospital, 2018 W Clinch Ave., Knoxville, TN 37916 or , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105

Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com/
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now