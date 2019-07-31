|
James L. McClain
Port St. Lucie, FL - James L. McClain, age 86, formerly of Knoxville, died Monday, July 22, 2019. Jim was born March 18, 1933 to Verlin C. and Christine Strader McClain in Knoxville, TN. He graduated from Central High School and the University of Tennessee with a degree in horticulture. His hero was his grandfather, Lee McClain, who established Washington Heights Nursery and owned extensive property in North Knoxville.
Jim opened Jim McClain Nursery on Clinton Highway in 1957 and eventually expanded to include Jim McClain Landscaping, Nursery & Garden Center and a wholesale nursery on North Lovell Road. He was a pioneer and a trendsetter in commercial landscape design, introducing the first color beds at the McDonald's drive-ins. He won various local, state, and national awards for landscape design. He served as president of Tennessee Nurserymen's Association and was inducted into their Hall of Fame in 2009.
Jim was an avid golfer and belonged to Beaver Brook Golf & Country Club, where he served as president, Fox Den Golf & Country Club, and Santa Lucia Golf & Yacht Club in Port St. Lucie, FL. He won many golf and fishing awards, prizes, and trophies, one of which was a 1957 Chevrolet that was won in Daytona Beach when he and three of his friends caught a 350 lb. Jewfish in a Labor Day fishing tournament. He played golf throughout the US and on five continents.
He married the love of his life, Carolyn, in 1959 and "they lived happily ever after." Jim and Carolyn would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on July 24th. They traveled to six continents and visited most of the 50 states. They also enjoyed retirement in Port St. Lucie for many years. Jim was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2009 and was able to live the remainder of his life in his home on the St. Lucie River and then in the home of his loving caregivers, Joi and Larry Burick. He was a member of North Stuart Baptist Church.
Preceded in death by parents, Verlin and Cricket McClain; infant grandson, James Lee Oliver McClain II and grandson, Taylor Lee Collins. He leaves his devoted wife, Carolyn Thrasher McClain; daughter, Tina Wesson-Brewer (Kirk); son, Joe (C.J.) McClain and family and great-grandson, Jacob Brewer; granddaughter, Katie Collins of New York City; sister, Carolyn Jenkins; sister-in-law, Gail Woods (John); brother-in-law, Steve Thrasher; nieces and nephews, Jenese Clayton and Christina Sullivan; Ranse and Trey Jenkins; Camille and Ian Coker; Gabe, Grace, Shaye, Amelia, Coleman, and Kayla Thrasher.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to The Pat Summitt Foundation, 520 W. Summit Hill Drive, Suite 1101, Knoxville, TN 37902 or www.patsummitt.org. Celebration of Life Service, conducted by Rev. James G. McCluskey, will be held at 12 Noon Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Wallace Memorial Baptist Church, 701 Merchant Drive. The family invites everyone to stay for lunch and visitation following the services. Online condolences may be extended at www.aycockfuneralhomeportsaintlucie.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 31 to Aug. 4, 2019