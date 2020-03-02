|
James L. McClendon
Knoxville - James Ledger (J.L./Jim) McClendon departed this life February 26 at home.
Jim was born in Madisonville, Tennessee, June 18, 1935, to Oscar and Georgia Belle McClendon. Preceded in death by parents; brothers, Charles & Theodore; sister, Janet; daughter, Debra Elizabeth & her mother, Minnie.
Jim is survived by his wife of 47 years, Noreen; sons, Michael & C.T.; daughters, Secelia & Sonya (Jeff); God daughter, T'Anya; brother, Eddie; and a host of grandchildren & relatives.
He was a graduate of High Point High School, Sweetwater, attended Morristown College before entering the army, spending two years active duty & many in the reserves. The majority of Jim's working life, 32 years, was spent as a Wireman Electrician at Midwest Steel Division, Portage, Indiana.
Memorial Services will be held at Church of God Sanctified (328 Houston Street, Madisonville) Saturday, March 7 at 2 p.m., followed by burial in Circle Park Cemetery, and a repass at the church. A Remembrance Luncheon will be at Christus Victor Lutheran Church (4110 Central Avenue Pike, Knoxville) Sunday, March 22 at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Church of God Sanctified, Christus Victor Lutheran Church, or your . Thank God for all the care & prayers over these past months.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020