James Lambert Jim
1944 - 2020
Knoxville - Jim Lambert-Age 75 of Knoxville, TN, formerly of Mobile AL passed away peacefully at his daughters' home on September 10, 2020.

He is preceded in death by sister Darla K. Newton.

Survived by: Daughter; Laura (Dallas) Simmons. Grandchildren; Ruby Simmons; Rebekah Bednar; Amanda Simmons. Great- Grandchildren; Mariah, Madison, Aiden, Chloe, Atlas and Meara.

A celebration of Jim's life will be held at a later date.

Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Jim Lambert. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Trinity Funeral Home, LLC
228 Main St.
Maynardville, TN 37807
(865) 992-5002
