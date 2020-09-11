James Lambert
Knoxville - Jim Lambert-Age 75 of Knoxville, TN, formerly of Mobile AL passed away peacefully at his daughters' home on September 10, 2020.
He is preceded in death by sister Darla K. Newton.
Survived by: Daughter; Laura (Dallas) Simmons. Grandchildren; Ruby Simmons; Rebekah Bednar; Amanda Simmons. Great- Grandchildren; Mariah, Madison, Aiden, Chloe, Atlas and Meara.
A celebration of Jim's life will be held at a later date.
Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Jim Lambert. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net