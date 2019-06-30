|
|
James "Jimmy" Lawrence Lakins
Talbott - James "Jimmy" Lawrence Lakins, age 81, of Talbott, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019. He was of the Baptist faith and a U.S. Air Force Veteran. Jimmy was also an owner and operator of several businesses in the Jefferson County area.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Laura Lakins; and brothers, Howard and Donald Lakins.
He is survived by his wife, Eva Lakins; children, James Thomas "Tom" (Tammy) Lakins and Bridget Lakins; grandchildren, Ashley Wright, Keith Ryan Humbard Jr., Lori Leann Humbard and Weslen Lakins; great-grandchildren, Drake and Cade Wright, Braxton and Bryson Gardner; sister, Agnes Gaylon; brothers, Curt (Velma) Lakins, Randall Lakins and David (Sherry) Lakins; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service 7:00 PM Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Fielden Chapel with Rev. Kevin Roberts officiating. Interment 11:00 AM Monday in Jefferson Memorial Gardens with military honors provided by VFW Post #5266. The family will receive friends Sunday from 5:00 - 7:00 PM prior to the service at Fielden Funeral Home in New Market.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 30, 2019