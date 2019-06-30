Resources
More Obituaries for James Lakins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Lawrence "Jimmy" Lakins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James "Jimmy" Lawrence Lakins

Talbott - James "Jimmy" Lawrence Lakins, age 81, of Talbott, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019. He was of the Baptist faith and a U.S. Air Force Veteran. Jimmy was also an owner and operator of several businesses in the Jefferson County area.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Laura Lakins; and brothers, Howard and Donald Lakins.

He is survived by his wife, Eva Lakins; children, James Thomas "Tom" (Tammy) Lakins and Bridget Lakins; grandchildren, Ashley Wright, Keith Ryan Humbard Jr., Lori Leann Humbard and Weslen Lakins; great-grandchildren, Drake and Cade Wright, Braxton and Bryson Gardner; sister, Agnes Gaylon; brothers, Curt (Velma) Lakins, Randall Lakins and David (Sherry) Lakins; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service 7:00 PM Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Fielden Chapel with Rev. Kevin Roberts officiating. Interment 11:00 AM Monday in Jefferson Memorial Gardens with military honors provided by VFW Post #5266. The family will receive friends Sunday from 5:00 - 7:00 PM prior to the service at Fielden Funeral Home in New Market.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.