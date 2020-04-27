|
James Ledford
Knoxville - James E. Ledford ( AKA: Jim Holiday): passed away on Tuesday, April 21st, 2020 at the age of 89. Born in Mohigan, West Virginia, he moved to Knoxville after serving his country in the US Navy , and was a veteran of the Korean War. Jim was a fixture on television and served as Sports Anchor/Director for WBIR, as well as the host of the famous Cas Walker show. After this he transitioned and owned both Holiday Realty & Holiday Builder's of Fountain City. He was active in the community, and also was a Freemason. Jim was well respected by everyone that had the pleasure of knowing him, and was a natural leader. He is survived by his wife of 45 years Barbara Ledford, his children Tiffany Ann Pinkney, and husband Baron, James Travis Ledford, and his grandson, Jacob Mark James Pinkney. He will be forever missed, but his memory will live on through his colleagues, friend's, and his family. Private interment at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020