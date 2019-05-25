|
James Lee Alexander
Stony Point, NC
James Lee Alexander, Chief Master Sergeant US Air Force (retired) went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 20th, 2019 at the age of 89. Jim was the son of K.C. Alexander and Nettie Ingram Alexander of Knoxville, TN, formerly of Stony Point, North Carolina. He enjoyed sports, especially baseball and basketball and was Captain of his high school basketball team and named Best Athlete his senior year in 1948. After high school, he enlisted in the Air Force . He, along with his family, were stationed in Germany, Thailand, Turkey and Greece as well as Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee and California. While at the University of Tennessee ROTC program in the mid sixties, he fell in love with Knoxville and retired in 1974. Jim graduated from the University of Tennessee in 1976 and went on to work as a teacher and real estate broker. He was a member and Deacon of Cumberland Baptist Church and served faithfully throughout his life. He loved his church, especially his Sunday School class. Jim was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He never met a stranger and was kind to all. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Nancy Stikeleather Alexander; his children Ron (Jean) and Tim (Pam); grandchildren Beau (Alison), Kristin Rupard (Ronnie), Bryan Alexander; great grandchildren Davis, Carter and Jackson; sisters Nancy Milstead and Peggy Brendle (Bill), brother Tom Alexander and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Jim was preceded in death by his sisters Judy Alexander and Shirley Alexander Johnson; brothers-in-law, Raymond Milstead, George Johnson and sister-in-law, Jo Alexander. The family wishes to extend thanks to his caregivers from SCHAS who enabled Nancy and him to enjoy their home in their later years and Elmcroft West Assisted Living for his last months. We also wish to thank his church family at Cumberland Baptist Church, especially Andrew and Rachael Foote, who provided transportation to church as well as companionship. We also wish to thank the staff of UT Medical Center and Amedisys Hospice for their loving care during his final week. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 28th at Rose Mortuary, Mann Heritage Chapel from 4 :00 - 5:30 pm with Memorial Service to follow. There will be a private burial at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery at 11:30 am on Wednesday, May 29th. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in Jim?s name to Senior Citizens Home Assistance Service, Inc. (SCHAS) PO Box 3025, 215 Bearden Place, Knoxville, TN 37927 or to Cumberland Baptist Church, 5600 Western Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37921.
