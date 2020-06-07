James Lee Cabbage
1941 - 2020
James Lee Cabbage

Maynardville - James Lee Cabbage-age 78 of Maynardville passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 at his home after a long battle with Parkinson. He was born November 16, 1941 to the late Clyde and Norma (Janeway) Cabbage. He was saved as a young boy and was a member of Old Pleasant Gap Baptist Church. Jim was the owner of Cabbage Repair Shop and Auto Parts Store. On July 5, 1960 with love and respect, Jim became husband, son, brother and uncle into the family of Clay and Polly Jordon who also preceded him in death.

Survivors: wife, Juanita (Jordon) Cabbage; sons and daughters-in-law, Johnny and Sandy; Randall and Ginger; grandchildren, Courtney (Austin) Nicely, Kayla Cabbage and fiancé, Austin Crowder; James Allen Cabbage, Brandy (Devyn) Johnson; great-grandson, Easton Nicely; Step great-grandson, Kolton Johnson. Brother and sisters-in-law, Earl and Janet Cabbage, Jean Proffitt.

Private graveside service will be held at Pleasant View Cemetery, Maynardville with Rev. Herman Faddis officiating who baptized Jim, his wife and mother on October 30, 1966. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
865-992-5456
