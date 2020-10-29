James Lee Garner



James Lee Garner, age 59. James was born and grew up on the Outer Banks of NC. After a battle with cancer, James left this world October 21, 2020. He lost the battle but not his positive attitude or his Sense of humor. He lived a full life and was Blessed with good friends.



He is survived by his parents Isaac and Linda, his 104 yr old Granny Margaret Becton and sister Audrey E. Garner all of Merrimon NC and his brother Larry S. Garner of SC. He was preceded in death by his brother Gary Ray Garner, nephew Chris and grandfather Pete Becton.



James was loved and is missed by his life partner and best friend of 27 yrs Cheryl Jones, her family, Bruce McCoy his oldest friend and several other close friends.



Please join us to Celebrate the Life of James Garner, to share stories and any photos you may have. We will meet Saturday, 1:00 pm on November 7, 2020 at Holston River Park, located 3300 Holston Hills Rd. Knoxville TN 37914.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store