James Lee HarveyKnoxville - James Lee Harvey, age 72, passed away November 25, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was a faithful member of Community Baptist Church in Knoxville. James was a Navy Veteran and a member of the American Legion for 33 years and a former East Tennessee Commander for the American Legion. He was a member and former Chef de Gare of the Forty and Eight. James retired from Loomis Armored Service after 20 years. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Florence and Jesse Harvey; sister, Delores Tucker; and step-son, David Dixon. James is survived by his wife, Mary Nell Harvey; children, Brian, Geoffrey, Bobby, and James; devoted step-children, Chyrl and Chad, Christy and Mario; grandchildren, Brendon, Trinity, Bailey, Mackenzie, Donavon, Peyton, and Maddox Harvey; great-grandchild, Cora Jane; brothers and sisters, Patricia Taylor, Nellie McNeal, Leroy and Shirley Harvey, Tom and Gloria Harvey, Fred and VJ Harvey, and Larry Harvey; in-laws, Sandy and Diane, Valerie and John, Cricket and Ed; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice for their caregivers, Anita and Diana. Graveside service will be held 3pm Sunday, November 29 at Edgewood Cemetery in Knoxville. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials in James's name to the American Legion Post 2.