James (Jim) Lee Haskell Brown Jr.
Knoxville - James (Jim) Lee Haskell Brown Jr., age 79, passed away Thursday evening, June 20, 2019, with family present, at Autumn Care Assisted Living. He was born February 5, 1940 to James Lee Haskell Brown, Sr. and Laura Marie Moore Brown in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Jim worked for several general contracting firms over the course of his 30+ year career running heavy equipment and was considered one of the best in the business. He couldn't drive by a construction site without slowing down to "critique" the work being done. Jim was also a member of Gayland Heights Baptist Church and cherished his relationship with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. As a young man, he graduated from Young High School in 1959, where he played football all 4 years. Jim was an All American and set many records during his high school career. He was always modest about his accomplishments, giving most of the credit to the support of his teammates. He went on to attended and play football at Garden City College. Jim always enjoyed fast cars, playing pool, watching the kids play ball, spending time with family, playing pranks, family gatherings and discussing his favorite movies, particularly the Astronaut Farmer. Jim was a happy person who enjoyed life to the fullest.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his first love and mother of his daughters Annette Burnett Brown. He is survived by daughters Bridget Brown (husband Brian Caldwell) and Deirdre Brown Clayton (husband Craig Clayton); sons Joshua Brown (wife Rebecca Brown) and James Lee Haskell Brown III; grandchildren Justin Clayton (wife Madison Clayton), Samuel Brown, James Lee Haskell Brown IV, Piper Louree Brown, and Zackery Brown; great granddaughter Aurora Kate Clayton due in July; sisters Juanita Owens and Ruth Mowery (husband Gene Mowery); and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A special thanks to the staff at Autumn Care Assisted Living where he was treated with care and kindness and University of Tennessee Hospice for their additional support in his final days.
And a very special thanks to Leah King for providing love and companionship to Jim during his time at Autumn Care.
For those wishing to extend a memorial gesture, the family asks that you make a donation to the in his memory.
A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 7, 2019