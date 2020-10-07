James Lee Land
Knoxville - James Lee Land, 97, of Knoxville went to be with the Lord on October 07, 2020. He was born on May 12, 1923 in Englewood, TN to Lola & John Land. Mr. Land serviced our country in the U.S. Navy. He was a member of First Apostolic Church of Knoxville.
In his civilian career Mr. Land continued to serve the military manufacturing Military Clothing at Alpha Industries, where he served as Plant Manager and Vice President for 30 years. He loved NASCAR and to play the Bass Guitar.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lola & John Land; one brother, three sisters; and his step daughter, Linda Eaton.
Mr. Land is survived by wife of 54 years, Hazel Loveday Land; his children and their spouses, Nikki & Chuck Richmond, Joyce Stansell, Dan & Cheryl Land; his step-son Parish Roberts; 6 grandchildren, Abbie, Travis, Jason, Ryan, Anna, and Tannon; 6 great grandchildren; plus many friends.
The family will receive family and friends from 1:00pm to 2:00pm on Friday, October 09, 2020 at First Apostolic Church of Knoxville. Bishop Billy McCool will lead a Funeral Service at 2:00pm. The family will then meet at 3:00pm in front of the Mausoleum at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of Flowers the family asks for donations to First Apostolic Church of Knoxville in memory of James Lee Land.
