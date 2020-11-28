James Leonard Hudson II
James Leonard Hudson II, age 71, joined our Lord and Savior on November 23,2020. He was a devoted family man, Friend, activist, and mentor. He was a retired teacher from Knox County Schools and volunteered with various organizations. Mr. Hudson is preceded in death by parents, James and Fannie Mae Hudson; son, William Reid; daughter, Arnetta Mikler. Survived by children, James "Huddy" Hudson, Wendy Rainey, and Robert Weaver; grandchildren, Kiara, Khalia, Karissa Rainey, Brad Reid, Drew Flowers, Christopher and Matthew Weaver, and great grandchildren; cousins; Lillian Collins, Jamesena Hardin, Wanda Hamilton and a host of other relatives and close friends.
The family will receive friends at Unity Mortuary from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. on Monday, November 30,2020 with officiating by Reverend John Butler. A small service will be held for close invitees. Memorial preparations during November of 2021. In respect for the safety of the family and the visitors, face mask will be required and social distancing will be practiced. The final resting place will be held at Berry Highland Cemetery later in the week. Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary. www.unitymortuary.com
.